Cargo handling picks up, says TICTS chief executive

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania International Container Terminal Services Limited (TICTS) cargo handling rose to 529,000 TEUs last year from 501,690 TEUs the previous year.

TEUS are inexact units of cargo capacity often used to describe the capacity of container ships and container terminals.

Transit cargo for all six countries that use Dar es Salaam port on average increased by 38.9 per cent last year.

“The number of customers increased last year, but we faced a challenge of limited place to keep our cargo,” said the company’s CEO Jared Zerbe.

Mr Zerbe gave details that DR Congo led by 57 per cent, followed by Zambia 37 per cent. Other countries were Rwanda, Burundi Malawi and Uganda.

“DR Congo is a very potential market,” he told journalists yesterday. In 2017 the company handled 501,690 TEUs. This year, the amount of cargo is expected to increase. He explained the company recorded a throughput of 54,447 TEUs in August.

According to TICTS, the Port of Dar es Salaam handles more than 75 per cent of Tanzania’s trade and is a vital gateway not just to the country, but also to eastern, central and Southern Africa. The port is strengthening its role as the country’s maritime gateway, investing in modern IT systems and mobile equipment while constantly improving its productivity levels, efficiency and customer service.