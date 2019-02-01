The Citizen News Business Construction of new Mbezi bus terminal gets underway Friday February 1 2019 Archtectural design of new Mbezi Louis Upcountry Bus Terminal. PHOTO | DAR CITY COUNCIL In Summary The construction of modern a new Upcountry Bus Terminal at Mbezi Luis outskirt of Dar es Salaam city has officially began, as a contractor from China has started with site clearing, measuring soil and set up the construction equipment’s Advertisement By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. The start of construction of long awaited new upcountry buses terminal at Mbezi Luis has officially begun.The Citizen yesterday witnessed people fencing the area by iron sheets, a sign that indicates that construction has started.The fencing of the area kicked off on Friday last week by a Chinese firm, which was was contracted to construct the multi-billion shilling project.Report from the government showed that construction of the modern bus terminal, costing Sh50.9 billion will see upcountry buses currently using the Ubungo Bus Terminal (UBT) being relocated to the new Mbezi terminal. Speaking to this paper yesterday Mbezi Lousi resident Jamal Mlawa said: “We have already started benefitting from the project because many businesses are now vibrant,” he said.The Dar es Salaam City Council director Sipora Liana confirmed that Hignan Construction Company has officially begun the construction.She said the contractor has started clearing the area as well as erect the sign board and set the equipment ready for next stage of construction.“This upcountry bus terminal will be very modern, so Dar es Salaam residents and those living in neighbouring regions will benefit from its services”According to her, the city has already paid a total of Sh8.5 billion compensation to 67 residents for phase one and that the process of further payments is still going on.“We are carrying out a quick evaluation of those who have not yet been evaluated before compensating them,” she saidThe new upcountry buses terminal is expected to serve 700 buses daily.Its construction will take only 18 months. She added that phase two of the project will involve the construction of hotels and shopping malls. Advertisement In the headlines “Missing” Sh1.5trillion: Bunge committee rules out, Zitto questions The debate on the whereabouts of Sh1.5 trillion that was claimed to be missing took a fresh turn Magufuli, three other presidents arrive in Arusha for EAC Summit President John Magufuli on Friday, February 01, 2019 arrived at the Arusha International Under the Same Sun co-founder disappointed with persisting attacks on albinos Mbeya RC issues a seven-day ultimatum for revenue collection from unregistered taxis EAC heads meet to sort out barriers The agony of a father of three slain children New water resources law stirs hot debate We’ll revisit proposed changes to Passports Act, government says