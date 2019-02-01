Construction of new Mbezi bus terminal gets underway

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The start of construction of long awaited new upcountry buses terminal at Mbezi Luis has officially begun.

The Citizen yesterday witnessed people fencing the area by iron sheets, a sign that indicates that construction has started.

The fencing of the area kicked off on Friday last week by a Chinese firm, which was was contracted to construct the multi-billion shilling project.

Report from the government showed that construction of the modern bus terminal, costing Sh50.9 billion will see upcountry buses currently using the Ubungo Bus Terminal (UBT) being relocated to the new Mbezi terminal. Speaking to this paper yesterday Mbezi Lousi resident Jamal Mlawa said: “We have already started benefitting from the project because many businesses are now vibrant,” he said.

The Dar es Salaam City Council director Sipora Liana confirmed that Hignan Construction Company has officially begun the construction.

She said the contractor has started clearing the area as well as erect the sign board and set the equipment ready for next stage of construction.

“This upcountry bus terminal will be very modern, so Dar es Salaam residents and those living in neighbouring regions will benefit from its services”

According to her, the city has already paid a total of Sh8.5 billion compensation to 67 residents for phase one and that the process of further payments is still going on.

“We are carrying out a quick evaluation of those who have not yet been evaluated before compensating them,” she said

The new upcountry buses terminal is expected to serve 700 buses daily.