DSE All Shares Index opens high, bourse report shows

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) All Shares Index opened this week at 2,081.58 points on Monday’s close, higher than 2,057.05 points recorded during the closing day of last week.

A market report shows that the improvement of DSEI was a result of an appreciation of some cross-listed companies: Acacia, East African Breweries Limited, Kenya Airways, Jubilee Holdings and KCB Bank.

The highest appreciation was recorded by Kenya Airways whose share price rose to Sh135 on Monday from Sh125 on Friday last week.

It was followed by Jubilee Holdings whose share price gained to Sh9,300 from Sh8,680.

The share price of EABL increased to Sh4.660 on Monday from Sh4,560 on Friday last week while the Acacia share price rose to Sh6,100 on Monday this week from Sh6,000 on Friday’s close.

The KCB Bank share price closed the opening day of this week at Sh1,020 on Monday from Sh1,010 on Friday last week.

Only the NMG share price fell after decreasing by 5.56 per cent to Sh1,360 on Monday from Sh1,440 on Friday last week.

The market report shows that other locally-listed companies did not record any price movement during the period.

That caused the Tanzania Shares Index (TSI), which measures the performance of locally-listed companies, to remain flat: at 3,481.50 points.

A total turnover of Sh151 million was recorded from trading 1,023,769 shares in 21 deals.

Top movers during the day were CRDB Bank which traded one million shares valued at Sh126 million in 11 deals, followed by TPCC which recorded a turnover of Sh23.8 million from transacting 11,070 shares at Sh2,100 in four deals.