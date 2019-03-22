EABL share prices boost DSE index

The increase of East Africa Breweries share price stimulated the growth of Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange all shares Index (DSEI) after gaining by nearly five per cent on Wednesday’s close this week.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange all shares index (DSEI) closed 4.99 points high to 2,065.75 points Wednesday this week from 2,060.76 points recorded on the previous day.

The market report shows that the growth of DSEI was a result of appreciation of East African Breweries Limited (EABL) share price by 2.46 per cent to Sh4,660 during Wednesday’s close, from Sh4,540 recorded during Tuesday’s close.

The increase of EABL share price overweighed the depreciation of share prices by Jubilee Holdings, NICO, Uchumi Supermarkets and Acacia Mining.

EABL is the largest listed company at DSE in terms of market capitalisation, as the market report shows that it closed Wednesday session at Sh3.6 trillion.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of Sh84.6 million was recorded on Wednesday this week at the DSE from the transaction of 625,309 shares traded in 19 deals; lower than Sh248 million recorded during the previous day. CRDB Bank dominated the market after recording a turnover of Sh75.6 million from transacting 604,800 shares in eight deal at Sh125 per share followed by DSE which transacted 3,760 shares valued at Sh4.8 million in four deals at Sh1,300 per share.

Other active counter during the reviewed day were NICO, which transacted 15,000 shares valued at Sh2.47 million in one deal at a Sh1,300 per share.