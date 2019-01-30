Huawei Launches 5G Multi-mode Chipset

By Agencies @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Beijing. Huawei officially launched its 5G multi-mode chipset Balong 5000 on Thursday January 24, along with the first commercial 5G device powered by the Huawei 5G CPE Pro.

Together, these two new products provide the world's fastest wireless connections for smartphone, your home, the office and on the go.

Balong 5000 officially unlocks the 5G era. This chipset supports a broad range of 5G products in addition to smartphones, including home broadband devices, vehicle-mounted devices, and 5G modules.

It will provide consumers with a brand new 5G experience across multiple scenarios.

"The Balong 5000 will open up a whole new world to consumers," said the CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu.

He added "It will enable everything to sense, and will provide the high-speed connections needed for pervasive intelligence.

Powered by the Balong 5000, the Huawei 5G CPE Pro enables consumers to access networks more freely and enjoy an incredibly fast connected experience.