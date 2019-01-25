Selcom unveils platform for banks fund transfer

Innovations in financial sector are continuing to increase after Selcom Tanzania announced the launch of new digital platform for funds transfer from one bank to another.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Selcom Tanzania in collaboration with Business Connexion (BCX), have launched a new digital platform, which will be enable people to transfer cash from one bank to another.

Indeed, this is a milestone in the promotion of financial inclusion.

Selcom, who are leading innovators in mobile applications, products and services, including banking in Tanzania, say the platform namely Qwiksend will allow customers to make interbank fund transfers, in real-time, through the various digital access channels that are available to them countrywide.

Selcom Tanzania executive director of Selcom Sameer Hirji said the goal of unveiling the new platform is to promote financial inclusion in Tanzania, through simplified technology.

“Not only will interbank transfers open up a new avenue of funds transfers, but also enable smoother transactions that are cost effective for individuals and small-scale merchants alike,” he said.

“As of now, interbank transfers involve the traditional physical withdrawal and deposit or alternatively, the mobile transfer route which involves the loading of funds into one’s mobile wallet and then deposit into the beneficiary’s bank account. These routes are tedious and costly to the customer, denying the consumer the benefits of real-time transactions,” he said.

He added that Qwiksend service eliminates the double-charging effect and only charges the sender once, on sending funds. “Since the Qwiksend service is managed by Selcom/BCX end-to-end, the service is quick, real-time and reliable, the charges associated will be significantly be cheaper than the current charges of existing transfer options in the market,” he added. Qwiksend is fully operational and is expected to have over 20 participating banks by the end of March 2019 with the number expected to grow to 40 banks by the end of June 2019.

Participation is through open banking Application Programme Interfaces (“APIs”) and settlement is handled by way of existing net-off settlement processes between banks.