By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga gmbwiga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 40 Local Government Authorities (LGAs) violated procurement procedures resulting in Inadequate Compliance processes the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report shows.

According to 2017/18 CAG report, 45 LGAs did not comply with procurement processes and procedures.

The procurement procedures violated included; irregular extensions/amendments of contract works, inadequate monitoring of contracts during contract execution, payments effected without being supported by relevant documents.

The report shows that most payments were made without supporting documents such as invoices, delivery notes, LPOs, stores receipt vouchers, quotations and procurement requisitions.

“It came to my notice that some of the payments were made before delivery of the goods and services; delivery notes were not signed by receiving parties; invoices and delivery notes without dates; delivery notes and invoices dates show that they were raised before issuing or without LPOs; and LPOs being not signed by accounting officer,” reads part of the report.