CAG expresses worries over Chadema vehicle, CCM debt

By Fidelis Butahe @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Chadema procured a brand new Nissan Patrol worth Sh147.76 million and registered it using the name of a party member, instead of the board of trustees, according to Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Mussa Assad.

CCM has also been found with Sh3.74 billion debt due to unremitted monthly contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Also, seven political parties including CCM and Chadema have spent Sh777.91 million without supporting documents, putting the legitimacy of their spending in doubt.

Prof Assad was addressing journalists on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, during the unveiling of key contents of the audit report for the financial year ending on June 30, 2018.

“In the party’s financial statements, the vehicle is seen as a loan to a member, but the member signed a loan agreement with the Chadema board of trustees. The said member is missing,” he said.

He said CCM failed to submit workers’ monthly contributions to NSSF, leading to a Sh2.73 billion penalty accumulating the debt to Sh3.74 billion.

“However, the audit discovered that there was no business sustainability at Uhuru Publishing Company Limited, owned by CCM. Also, land occupancy licences for 199 houses owned by CCM in Zanzibar were not registered using the name of board of trustees, rather they have been registered using names of party officials,” he said.