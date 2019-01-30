CRDB reiterates commitment to cooperate with government in implementing projects
Wednesday January 30 2019
Mwanza. The new chief executive officer of CRDB Bank, Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the bank will maintain its cooperation with the government in implementing major projects in order meet the country’s strategy to become a middle income country by 2025.
Mr Nsekela made the statement on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, during a ceremony to introduce himself to clients and workers of the bank in the Lake Zone held here following his appointment to replace Dr Charles Kimei who has retired.
“The financial sector is the most important in reaching an industrial economy. We have been participating and we will continue to implement projects to ensure full realisation of the country’s strategies. Currently, what is needed is cooperation,” he said.