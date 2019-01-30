By Jesse Mikofu and Johari Shani @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The new chief executive officer of CRDB Bank, Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the bank will maintain its cooperation with the government in implementing major projects in order meet the country’s strategy to become a middle income country by 2025.

Mr Nsekela made the statement on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, during a ceremony to introduce himself to clients and workers of the bank in the Lake Zone held here following his appointment to replace Dr Charles Kimei who has retired.