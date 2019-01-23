Case against PCCB official adjourned

By Fortune Francis @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Hearing of a money laundering case facing former Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) accountant, Godfrey Gugai and three others has been adjourned following unavailability of the magistrate handling the case.

PCCB state attorney Vitalis Peter said this in court today, January 23, 2019 before Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri when the case came for hearing. The case is presided over by principal resident magistrate Thomas Simba.

However, no reason was given as to why Simba was not in the court.

He said the court was to continue with the hearing, but according to information they received, the presiding magistrate was not in court. He asked the court to adjourn the case to another hearing date.

The case was then adjourned to February 5, this year. However, before the adjournment, evidence showed that a total of six prosecution witnesses had already testified in court.

Other than Gugai, other accused in the case included George Makaranga, Leonard Aloys and Yasin Katera.