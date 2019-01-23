Directors in hot water for not rehabilitating cow dips

By Robert Kakwesi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tabora. Directors of councils in Tabora Region, who have not rehabilitated cow dips in their areas after being directed to do so by the regional administration are now being identified so that they can be questioned for not implementing the order of the regional administration.

Tabora regional commissioner Aggrey Mwanri has told Livestock and Fisheries deputy minister Abdallah Ulega that they issued a one-month order to the directors of the councils to ensure they rehabilitated the cow dips in their areas so that livestock keepers could benefit from them.