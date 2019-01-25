District accountant in court over Sh36m

By Happiness Tesha @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nmationmedia.com

Kigoma. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has taken the chief accountant of Kasulu District Council, Mr George Mzuma, to court for allegedly embezzling Sh11 million, which was intended for the 2012 population and housing census.

Speaking today, on January 25, 2019, Kigoma regional PCCB commander Raphael Mbwambo said the accountant was also accused of embezzling Sh25 million in 2018. The money was intended for an HIV/Aids control project.

Mr Mbwambo alleged that Mr Mzuma forged payment receipts to show that he deposited the money into the development account of the council.

The accountant is also being accused of stealing the Sh11,754,000 from the government.