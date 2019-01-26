Eight suspected robbers gunned down

By Jonathan Musa @jonathan_ink

Ukerewe. At least eight suspected robbers have been gunned down by police at Igalla village, at Igalla ward here, in a fire exchange.

This happened today, January 26, 2019 after they were caught in a robbery attempt.

However, during the fire exchange, two of the suspects managed to escape but eight of them were gunned down. This follows a joint raid by police who laid a trap at dawn today.

According to Igala ward councilor, Joshua Manumbu, there have been a series of criminal incidents in the ward that involves robbery with violence.

“In December 6, 2018 at a nearby village, Bwasa, residents were hijacked by criminals and managed to run away with their property. Nobody was arrested following the incident,” said Manumbu.

Currently, residents have queued up at Ukerewe district hospital to identify the dead bodies.

However, Mwanza police boss, Jonathan Shanna has confirmed the death of eight suspects, adding that he would issue detailed information over the incident later in the day.