Engineer who cheated death to work in new ferry

By Jonathan Musa @thecitizenTz

Mwanza. An engineer, who was among 41 survivors of an MV Nyerere tragedy on September 20, 2018 on Lake Victoria, has resumed duty.

Mr Augustine Charahani will now work in MV Temesa that plies between Luchelele in Nyamagana and Ihunda in Sengerema in Mwanza.

Mr Charahani told The Citizen over phone today, November 23, 2018, that he was happy after being deployed by Tanzania Electrical Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa) and would work hard.

“I am glad to go back to work. I hope God had a reason for all that happened to me. I will work hard.”

Charahani stayed for more than 48 hours in the capsized ferry, which left 230 people dead at Ukara in Ukerewe.