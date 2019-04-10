The Controller and Auditor General has finally tabled his 2017/18 report in parliament today, which shows that the government failed to honour its commitments in implementation of development projects.

By Citizen Reporter

Dodoma. The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Prof Mussa Assad has said the government failed to remit Sh110 billion in the 2017/18 financial year to various projects it was co-implementing with development partners.

Speaking at a press conference today April 10, 2019 Prof Assad said the audit report of implementation of development projects shows that the government released only Sh7.3 billion out of Sh118 billion it committed for implementation of 10 development projects.

Prof Assad also said the report also shows that 27 local government projects that are already complete are not in use.

He also revealed that 14 public entities, including Air Tanzania Cooperation, TWB bank face financial woes.

Unlike in the past, the CAG held the press conference at his office instead of Parliament as the norm has always been.

“Since last year we decided that the press Conference will be held at our office, so it isn’t a coincidence,” said the CAG as he responded to questions from reporters.

