Government set to update voters’ registry

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government said on Thursday 31 that the National Electoral Commission (NEC) is set to update its voter registration list and include more than 4 million new voters this year.

This was said in parliament by deputy minister for Labor, Youth, Employment and Disabled Antony Mavunde on behalf of the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa during question and answer session.

He was responding to a question raised by a special seats MP Cecilia Pareso (Chadema) who wanted to know when the government would start updating the voters’ register.

Responding, Mr Mavunde said the updating of voters registration already started in August 2018 starting with among others, improving the registration system.

"This is a part of a regular process to guarantee the rights of eligible voters," he noted.

It goes without saying, that the update is meant to delete the names of people who have died and those whose voting rights had been suspended due to various reasons.