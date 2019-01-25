Govt to dish out Sh2.5 billion for maternal ward

At least 73 maternal deaths occurred in the region during 2016/17, however the deaths declined to 56 in 2017/18.

Government pledges to dish out Sh2.5 billion to facilitate construction of a maternal facility of Shinyanga Regional Referral Hospital.

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Government through the Health Ministry has pledged to disburse at least Sh2.5 billion to facilitate construction of a maternal ward of Shinyanga Regional Referral Hospital.

The development is meant to heighten healthcare service delivery among pregnant women and infants in the regional hospital.

This was said by Health minister Ummy Mwalimu when she visited the hospital during her official tour of Shinyanga Region on Thursday, January 24, according to the ministry’s communications unit.

The minister further revealed that the funds will be allocated to the hospital in the next two weeks with a view to facilitating the implementation of the proposed project.

According to the minister, the project is expected to be complete in September, this year.

“The aim is to make sure both pregnant women and infants are safe during pregnancy and even after delivery,” Ms Mwalimu said.

In 2016/17, at least 73 maternal deaths occurred in Shinyanga Region. However, the deaths declined to 56 in 2017/18, according to Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Mfaume Rashid.

Meanwhile, the minister has pledged to disburse more sufficient funds amounting to Sh3 billion to facilitate construction of another facility (operating room) at the hospital with a view to enhancing surgical and diagnostic services including X-ray and CT-Scan.

Ms Mwalimu also had the opportunity to visit Kambarage-Health-Centre located in Shinyanga Municipality.

Referring to an acute shortage of healthcare providers in most public health bodies in the country, Ms Mwalimu gave assurance that the government was determined to address the challenge in the near future.