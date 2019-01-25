Ilboru student shines bright as girls tighten grip on boys

By Bakari Kiango @TheCitizen.Tz bkiango@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Hope Mwaibanje must be gleeful after passing his Ordinary Level examinations with flying colours.

Mwaibanje, who was studying at one of the country’s best special schools-- Ilboru Secondary School-- emerged the best student in the 2018 Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CSEE) results.

The results were announced in Dodoma by the Executive Secretary of the National Education Council of Tanzania (Necta), Dr Charles Msonde yesterday.

Hope was followed by Avith Kibani (Marian Boys’-Coast), Mariam Manyama, Atughulile Mlimba, Flavia Nkongoki, Leticia Ulaya, all from St Francis St Francis Girls Secondary School of Mbeya, which was declared as the 2018 best school.

Others are Gibson Katuma, Bryson Jandwa (both from Marian Boys Coast), Idegalda Kiluba (St Francis Girls Mbeya) and Isack Julius from Marian Boys’ (Coast).

Dr Musonde added that the passing rate is equivalent to an increment of 1.28 per cent from 77.09 per cent in 2017.

“Statistics show that students, who scored between first division and third division has increased from 27.6 per cent (2016), 30.15 per cent (2017) and 31.76 per cent in 2018,” said Dr Msonde.

As boys and girls went neck-and-neck in the list of overall performers, St Francis Girls Secondary School, which had five students in the list of top 10 performers, dominated the list of the top 10 girls performers.

The school took nine positions out of the top 10 girls performers list.