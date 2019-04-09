By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristooher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has warned district council officials on regard to funds allocated to development projects saying they should be used according to their respective objective.

Speaking after opening the Madaba Health Centre in Ruvuma Region on April 9 President Magufuli said the embezzlement has resulted to the delay in execution of development projects.

"The government has agreed with development partners that funds for development projects should go directly to the projects and not through district councils due to embezzlement,” he said.

A total of Sh665 million was used for the construction of Madaba health facility in Ruvuma where Sh445 million was used for building structures and Sh220 million will be used to supply medical equipment and medicine from the Medical Store Department (MSD).

The deputy minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities), Mr Joseph Kakunda said during the function that more than Sh400 million of the total fund was contributed from development partners through the Health Busket Fund (HBF).

"About Sh7.2 million came from the people of Madaba and Sh38.3 million from the district council's internal revenue sources," he said.

At present, there are seven development partners contributing to the Health Basket Fund (HBF) Canada, Denmark, Ireland, UNFPA, Korean International Development Agency (KOICA), UNICEF and World Bank.