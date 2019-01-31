NIC Bank gets new managing director

NIC Group Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Margareth Karume as the managing director of its Tanzanian subsidiary.

Dar es Salaam. NIC Group PLC has appointed Margaret Karume as the new managing director of NIC Bank Tanzania Limited.

Ms Karume who is a seasoned banker with 25 years of experience brings with her experience and knowledge in finance and business. She also has experience in corporate banking having built her career at both NIC Group PLC and previously Barclays Bank Kenya, according to a statement issued yesterday.

Until this appointment, she was director of credit risk management for NIC Group, responsible for evaluating credit risks and approvals, developing credit risk policies and developing people within the credit risk departments of the various subsidiaries.