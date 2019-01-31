The Citizen News NIC Bank gets new managing director Thursday January 31 2019 In Summary NIC Group Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Margareth Karume as the managing director of its Tanzanian subsidiary. Advertisement By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. NIC Group PLC has appointed Margaret Karume as the new managing director of NIC Bank Tanzania Limited.Ms Karume who is a seasoned banker with 25 years of experience brings with her experience and knowledge in finance and business. She also has experience in corporate banking having built her career at both NIC Group PLC and previously Barclays Bank Kenya, according to a statement issued yesterday.Until this appointment, she was director of credit risk management for NIC Group, responsible for evaluating credit risks and approvals, developing credit risk policies and developing people within the credit risk departments of the various subsidiaries.“I’m honored to join the NIC Bank Tanzania team which is representing my values and has a great foundation for the next phase of growth. As the managing director, I will combine my core competencies in relationship management, business development and credit risk management in the banking sector. I look forward to the diverse challenges of local and regional growth in making NIC Bank even better. I believe we have a great future as a key player in the banking industry,” she commented. Advertisement In the headlines Parliament didn’t pay for Lissu’s treatment, insists Arusha MP Arusha Member of Parliament Godbless Lema said he will quit his position as lawmaker if the Ndugai: Parliament paid Lissu Sh250 million in past two years The National Assembly speaker Job Ndugai on Thursday 31, said between September 7, 2017 and State House speaks out on Karume statements over Law Day attendance Sh1.5 trillion Saga: Speaker Ndugai accuses Zitto of misleading public Kenyan firm to buy 100,000 tonnes of cashew Banks steadily stabilising Traditional healers react to government claims Samia challenges new Nemc board to deliver