Ndugai: Parliament paid Lissu Sh250 million in past two years

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The National Assembly speaker Job Ndugai on Thursday 31, said between September 7, 2017 and December 2018 the Parliament has dished out Sh250 million to Singida East Member of Parliament Mr Tundu Lissu, who is undergoing treatment abroad.

Of the amount, he said, lawmakers contributed Sh43 million, while Sh207 million came from speaker's office.

Mr Lissu, the opposition chief whip in Parliament, has been abroad for treatment since he was shot multiple times by unknown people, in what is believed to be an assassination attempt on September 7, 2017.

Speaker Ndugai refuted claims by Mr Lissu, the Singida East MP (Chadema) that so far he has received no single cent from the Parliament.

"Tundu Lissu isn’t telling the truth by claiming that the Parliament hasn’t sent him any money…as of December the Parliament deposited Sh250 million to Mr Lissu's account, " stressed Mr Ndugai.

Mr Ndugai said that the parliament took some time to respond to Mr Lissu’s allegations because it wanted to give him time to recover.