PCCB recovered 70.3 billion in 2017-2018 says Commissioner

By Tumaini Msowoya @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Commissioner General, Diwani Athumani on Thursday, March 28 revealed that the bureau recovered total of Sh70.3 billion in 2017-2018 compared to Sh14.6 billion it recovered during the 2016-17 financial year .

Apart from the money, Mr Diwani said that PCCB has also filed 495 corruption cases during the same period compared to 435 filed in 2016/17.

Commissioner Athumani said this when delivering a report on PCCB performance at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The PCCB Commissioner said that, corruption should not be taken lightly because its repercussions are adverse and negatively affects scores of people.

“When corruption is rampant, there is no peace, no justice and most importantly no delivery of service,” he said.

He noted that they have finalized investigations into 699 cases of bribery and 208 cases that contravened preventing and combating of corruption laws.

According to him PCCB is committed to continue fighting against corruption by ensuring no one is exempted despite their status as long as they have broken the law.