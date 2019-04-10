  1. The Citizen
Police arrest 3 over transporting 30 kilos of marijuana

Wednesday April 10 2019

By Hamida Shariff @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Police have arrested three people on allegations of transporting 30 kilos of marijuana in an abnormal load.

The suspects were on their way from Morogoro to Dar es Salaam, police said.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa said the three men were caught on April 7 around 10am at Mazimbu.

According to him, patrol officers found cannabis hidden in bags of maize, onions and beans.

He said the three men were being questioned and would appear in court when an investigation is completed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

