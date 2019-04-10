The Citizen News Police arrest 3 over transporting 30 kilos of marijuana Wednesday April 10 2019 PHOTO|INTERNET In Summary According to Morogoro Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa, patrol officers found cannabis hidden in bags of maize, onions and beans. Advertisement By Hamida Shariff @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.comMorogoro. Police have arrested three people on allegations of transporting 30 kilos of marijuana in an abnormal load.The suspects were on their way from Morogoro to Dar es Salaam, police said.Morogoro Regional Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa said the three men were caught on April 7 around 10am at Mazimbu.According to him, patrol officers found cannabis hidden in bags of maize, onions and beans.He said the three men were being questioned and would appear in court when an investigation is completed. Advertisement In the headlines CAG expresses worries over Chadema vehicle, CCM debt Chadema procured a brand new Nissan Patrol worth Sh147.76 million and registered it using the Government fails to remit Sh110bn for implementation of projects, says CAG’s report The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Prof Mussa Assad has said the government failed to remit Tanzania: Ministry seeks approval of Sh6tr for infrastructure in 2019/20 CAG reports tabled in Parliament India election commission blocks Modi Biopic Parliament passes PMO’s budget for 2019/20 Scholar underscores importance of frugal innovation