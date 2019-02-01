Precision Air lowers fares for Moshi route

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia

Dar es Salaam. Individuals wishing to attend the Kilimanjaro Marathon can now enjoy a discount of ticket price of up to Sh90,000, thanks to Precision Air.

This was said yesterday by Precision Air’s marketing and corporate affairs manager, Mr Hillary Mremi, as the airline announced to become the official transport sponsor for the marathon. He explained that all those wishing to attend the Kilimanjaro Marathon should not hesitate to seize the opportunity and that the price discount offer is effective up to March 30.

“This offer is open for both our domestic flights through six daily routes between Dar es Salaam – Kilimanjaro, three between Nairobi-Kilimanjaro, one through Mwanza – Kilimanjaro and one international flight between Entebbe – Kilimanjaro,” said Mremi.

Kilimanjaro Marathon was first introduced in 2003 by a company called Wild Frontiers with the intention of boosting tourism in the country.

Mr Mremi says that they aim at honing athletes skills in the country as well seize the occassion to tourist attractions.

“Kilimanjaro marathon is among the athletics events, which are respected in East Africa and we are proud of being associated with the race, which not only helps boost talents, but also promotes the country’s tourist attractions.”