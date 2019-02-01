The Citizen News Precision Air lowers fares for Moshi route Friday February 1 2019 In Summary Precision Air has announced that they will be the official transport sponsors for the Kilimanjaro Marathon and by so they have offered a price discount on tickets from Sh90,000 on a one way ticket to Kilimanjaro through Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Nairobi and Entebbe Advertisement By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmediaDar es Salaam. Individuals wishing to attend the Kilimanjaro Marathon can now enjoy a discount of ticket price of up to Sh90,000, thanks to Precision Air.This was said yesterday by Precision Air’s marketing and corporate affairs manager, Mr Hillary Mremi, as the airline announced to become the official transport sponsor for the marathon. He explained that all those wishing to attend the Kilimanjaro Marathon should not hesitate to seize the opportunity and that the price discount offer is effective up to March 30.“This offer is open for both our domestic flights through six daily routes between Dar es Salaam – Kilimanjaro, three between Nairobi-Kilimanjaro, one through Mwanza – Kilimanjaro and one international flight between Entebbe – Kilimanjaro,” said Mremi.Kilimanjaro Marathon was first introduced in 2003 by a company called Wild Frontiers with the intention of boosting tourism in the country.Mr Mremi says that they aim at honing athletes skills in the country as well seize the occassion to tourist attractions.“Kilimanjaro marathon is among the athletics events, which are respected in East Africa and we are proud of being associated with the race, which not only helps boost talents, but also promotes the country’s tourist attractions.”Moreover, John Addison, the race director, said the support they received from different companies has helped make the marathon a success for many years. Advertisement In the headlines “Missing” Sh1.5trillion: Bunge committee rules out, Zitto questions The debate on the whereabouts of Sh1.5 trillion that was claimed to be missing took a fresh turn Magufuli, three other presidents arrive in Arusha for EAC Summit President John Magufuli on Friday, February 01, 2019 arrived at the Arusha International Under the Same Sun co-founder disappointed with persisting attacks on albinos Mbeya RC issues a seven-day ultimatum for revenue collection from unregistered taxis EAC heads meet to sort out barriers The agony of a father of three slain children New water resources law stirs hot debate We’ll revisit proposed changes to Passports Act, government says