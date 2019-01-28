By Janeth Joseph @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanga. What started like a ‘mêlée for influence and power’ between two of President John Magufuli’s appointees has finally had an upsetting outcome on the political future of the Mwanga District Commissioner (DC) when the appointing authority fired him.

A few weeks ago, the Mwanga DC, Aaron Mbogho put the Mwanga District Executive Director (DED), Zefrin Lubuva under police custody after the former accused the latter of failing to implement his directives.

That was followed by yet another ‘nasty’ incident in Mwanga when the DED was reportedly involved in an exchange of blows with the Mwanga District Security Officer, Abdi Mussa, with the DC being directly or indirectly involved.

Some of the workers for the Mwanga District Council, who preferred not to be named, said the bone of contention between the DED and the security officer started when the former failed to attend a meeting which took place at a conference room at the council’s offices.

They said the DC came up with the meeting at a time when the DED was also hosting some residents and experts to a meeting.

That did not go down well with the security officer who decided to go to the DED’s office to ask him about the reasons for his absence at the DC’s meeting and while exchanging words, a fight between them erupted.

Asked to comment on the issue, the DED only said he was leaving everything to the appointing authority.

“What I can say is that Mwanga District is facing a serious leadership challenge but at this juncture, I cannot go into details. Let’s leave everything to the appointing authorities. They have seen these issues and I believe they will act accordingly,” he said.

Mr Mbogho, who is also the chairman for defense and security committee at district level, said he had also heard about the fighting rumours.

“I have also heard about the same. I have been informed that the DED is at the police station but I am not sure as to what has actually happened,” he said.

But aside with that background, the issue of the matter now is that President Magufuli yesterday, January 27, 2019, rescinded the appointment of Mr Mbogho as the Mwanga DC and replaced him with Mr Thomas Cornel Apson.

Analysts say the President’s decision might have been informed by recommendations of a probe team by the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Ms Anna Mghwira, seeking to come to the bottom of the leadership dispute in Mwanga.

In its suggestions, the committee recommended that Mr Mbogho and Mr Lubuva should not work in one district in order to restore peace and harmony.

Speaking in Dodoma last week during a meeting with Regional Commissioners, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said he was surprised with disputes involving public officers to the extent of fighting in public offices, saying the occurrences were tarnishing the government’s image.

Announcing the latest appointments, Chief Secretary John Kijazi, said President John Magufuli also ‘fired’ Tarime District Commissioner Glorious Luoga and replaced him with Charles Francis Kabeho.