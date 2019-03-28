By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) on Thursday, March 28, 2019, hosted the 8th Communications Regulators Association of Southern Africa (CRASA) annual general meeting held in Dar es Salaam.

The meeting themed: ‘Making Smart Societies a Reality’, brought together the ICT and postal regulators from Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania to review policies and guidelines that govern the regional communication regulators’ operation.

The deputy minister of Works, Transport and Communication, Mr Atashasta Nditiye, officiated the opening of the meeting which will run through to Friday, March 29.

"I commend the TCRA for organising this important meeting. It is my expectation that the participants will come up with comprehensive methodologies that will foster connectivity in the region," Mr Nditiye said.

He further reassured CRASA members of the Tanzanian government's commitment to continue supporting the regional communication regulators’ operation and programmes.

CRASA chairperson Mvilawemphi Dlamini said the high mobile data tariffs were among the key challenges facing member countires in the region.

However, he further gave assurance that the regional communication regulator was determined to issue guidelines to encourage mobile operators to reduce data prices in the region.

"The aim is to improve communication in the region. There are other countries that are well advanced in terms of connectivity; we want to learn from them," said Mr Anthony Marufu, CRASA executive secretary.