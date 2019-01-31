By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai on Thursday, January 31 said the Kigoma Urban lawmaker, Mr Zitto Kabwe, (ACT-Wazalendo) should stop spreading what he termed as false information on social media about the parliament or else, the MP risks being taken to the Parliamentary Ethics Committee.

The speaker’s remarks come hard on the heels of the latest post on Instagram by Mr Kabwe, stating that since January 8, 2019, speaker Ndugai kept with him the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report in Connection to the 'missing' Sh1.5 trillion.”

Mr Ndugai defended himself, saying the claims against him had no grain of truth. Ndugai said he received the CAG report on January 16, 2019 and already it is in the hands of Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

"We worked on Sh300 billion connected to Escrow scandal. How can we play down the Sh1.5 trillion saga?" asked Mr Ndugai.

He cautioned him (Mr Kabwe) and accused the MP of misleading Tanzanians through social media.