  1. The Citizen
  2. News

Sh2.6m medical bill led to death of couple

Wednesday April 10 2019

Family and friends showing the graves of the

Family and friends showing the graves of the Tabora couple who killed themselves last week over reported failure to raise funds for medical treatment of the nine-month old daughter who is suffering from cancer. PHOTO| ROBERT KAKWESI 

In Summary

  • During the first treatment at Bugando, couples spent a total of Sh320,000 as medical bill and they were required to raise Sh2.6 million for further another treatment.
Advertisement
By Robert Kakwesi @rkakwesi news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tabora. Lack of Sh2.6 million to pay for the medical cost of their sick nine month’s old daughter led to the decision by a couple to commit suicide, it emerged yesterday.

Kanuno Tano, 22, and his wife Amina Juma, 19, committed suicide on Saturday over reported stress caused by their child’s illness. The couple resided in Kigombe village of Tabora region.

Yesterday, Amina’s father, Mr Adam Kalonga, revealed the couple had complained of failure to raise Sh2.6 million needed to treat their daughter Chiku Kununo. The kid was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“They have been home for five months since returning from Bugando Medical Hospital in Mwanza where the child was admitted for two months,” said Mr Kalonga.

He said they were required to raise Sh2.6 million for further treatment after spending Sh320,000 in medical bills at the hospital.

Mr Kalonga thinks the couple was emotionally overwhelmed and were likely depressed. “They came back from Bugando and were required to send the patient back after two months, which they did not manage.”

Related Content

Mr Kalonga said the condition of the child deteriorated and seeing her suffering without any help tormented and hurt their self.

“Amina spent most of her time crying but there was little we could do to help the situation,” he said.

Neighbours said that when the couple came back from Bugando, they informed the village leadership of their financial predicament but there were no help either.

“But we did not suspect they will end their lives this way and we pray to God to forgive them,” said Gerson Maganga, the local government leader.

He has asked well-wishers to help the child who has been left orphan while on bed.

The deceased were married for five years. Their ailing child has now been left at the hands of the grandparents. .

The couple were buried on the same day.

Related Stories

20  hours ago

Man, wife take own lives in Tabora

Grief has engulfed Igombe Village in Tabora District following the deaths of Mr Kanuno Tano and his wife Amina Juma.

  • 1 day ago Couple commits suicide over child’s illness
    • Advertisement