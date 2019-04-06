Simba, TP Mazembe in barren draw

By MajutoOmary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania representatives in the African Champions League, Simba, have recorded a barren draw against TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in their first leg of the African Champions League quarterfinal encounter held at the National Stadium.

Simba have to blame themselves for failing to utilize many scoring chances in the encounter including a penalty in the 59th, whereby John Bocco shot wide.

The Msimbazi Street giants missed a clear scoring chance in the 31st whenMeddieKagere’s bicycle kick hit the goalpost.

The results are also the first for Simba not to win on home soil.

Before yesterday’s results, Simba managed to win all African Champions League matches played on home soil.

Simba started with the 4-0 win against Mbabane Swallows of eSwatini before winning 3-1 against Nkana FC of Zambia and laterwon 3-0 against JS Saoura of Algeria.

Simba also won 1-0 against Al Ahly of Egypt and later won 2-1 against AS Vita of DR Congo.

The results means Simba are now facing a must win encounter against TP Mazembe in their return leg to be held in Stade TP Mazembe on April 13.

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems said they still have a big chance to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.

The trainer said inthe second legthey will have to score because a barren draw will take them to penalties while 1-1 or above will make them qualify.

TPMazembe head coachMihayo Kazembe admitted that Simba are a tough team and have no reason to celebrate with the barren draw results.

Kazembe said they are going to rectify all mistakes made by his players in order to have best results in the return leg.