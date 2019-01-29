Dar Mambas go top after win

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In-form Black Mambas maintained their winning run in the Dar es Salaam Regional Hockey League with a 2-1 win against Dar Stars at the Ukonga ground on Sunday evening.

The hard-earned win means the Mambas are now at the pilot’s seat of the league with six points, three ahead of second-placed Dar Stars.

Dar Stars team coach John Peter promised to address the weaknesses he noted during the match ahead of their next game.

“Black Mambas were a better side today (Sunday), we give credit to them. But they should not expect a win on a silver platter when we face them in the second round ,” he warned.

Team captain Rashindi Kondo had similar views, adding that the loss was a just a slip up.

“The league has just started. We still have a long way to go,” Kondo said.

“It’s unfortunate that we lost, but all is not lost and all we need to do is remain focused and make the best out of our next match,” he said.

For his part, Black Mambas coach Mark Fernades praised his side for turning around the game after a poor first half.

“They (Dar Stars) made a bright start and upfront relentlessly,” he said.

. They disrupted our game plan. However, we settled in the second half and took the game to them,” he said.

After a slow start in the closely-contested game, Blank Mambas took control of the match but their strikers wasted a number of clear cut chances.

After resumption, Black Mambas survived a scare before going one up in the 35th minute through Marco Fernandes.