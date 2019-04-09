Makambo stars as Young Africans down African Lyon

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans striker Heritier Makambo struck twice to give the Jangwani Street giants a 2-0 win against African Lyon in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League match at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza yesterday.

Makambo broke the stalemate five n minutes into the game after he was set up by defender Kelvin Yondani.

He came into the picture again in the 31st minute, this time off a pass by Haruna Moshi.

The Congolese striker now ties on 14 goals with Simba forward Meddie Kagere, two goals behind Salim Aiyee of Mwadui FC.

The victory means Yanga remain unruffled at the summit of the league with 70 points from 30 matches.

African Lyon, on the other hand, remain at the bottom of the 20-team league standing with only 22 points from 33 games.

Azam FC are placed second with 60 points from 29 matches while defending champions Simba sit third with 57 points from 22 matches.

Lipuli, coached by former Simba midfielder Selemani Matola, are fourth with 48 points from 33 matches.

Yanga enjoyed the lion’s share of yesterday’s match, but poor finishing let them down.

African Lyon are among teams that now bank on a miracle to avoid relegation when the 2018/19 championship comes to a close next month.