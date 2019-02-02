Prisons and Black Mambas march on

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar e Salaam. Black Mambas and Tanzania Prisons share the driving seat in the Dar es Salaam Regional Hockey League with unbeaten runs.

Both teams have amassed six points each after winning two matches at the Ukonga ground in Dar es Salaam.

Black Mambas, the newly formed team, boast many star players, including Tipu Hassan, Emanuel Owani, Mark Fernand, Sunny Desouza and Baraka Erenest .

Speaking to The Citizen after their win against Dar Stars in their second match on Thursday, one Black Mammbas’ key players, Tipu Hassan, said team work and solidarity have played a key role in their success.

“We are seriously looking for success despite being new comers in the league,” he said.

“We want to end the long reign of TPDF and Prisons, which have dominated the league for many years,” he added.

Black Mambas launched their league campaign with a 16-1 win against Dar es Salaam Secondary Schools combined team 16-1 before posting a 2-1 victory in their second match against Dar Stars.

Tanzania Prisons have also won two matches so far.

parade six points in their kit.

Three players; Jatini Vaja,Castory Mayuma and Kenneth Komba have been the figurehead of the team’s success.

Other title favourites in the league are Tanzania People’s Defence Forces(TPDF) and Dar Stars due to having a good number of experienced players.

The Assitant secretary general of Tanzania Hockey Association(THA) Mnonda Magani said there is an increase in a number of participating teams in this year’s tournament and lauded the organizers for making the league a huge success.

He said there entries include Secondary School teams such as Dar es Salaam Secondary,Dar Stars and Nia Njema.