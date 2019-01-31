10,000 fans to witness Simba, Al Ahly match

By Citizen Reporter and Agencies TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has received security clearance for 10,000 fans to witness the Caf Champions League match between Simba and Al Ahly, it has been revealed.

Mainland giants Simba arrived safely in Alexandria, Egypt, yesterday for the Group D match.

Al Ahly are currently top of the four-team group with four points from two matches, while Simba are third, level on points with second-placed AS Vita Club of DR Congo with three points.

Simba and Al Ahly will face off on Saturday as the Msimbazi Reds look to restore their poise after a painful 5-0 defeat at the hands of AS Vita.

After the EFA announced the news regarding the number of fans allowed to attend the game, Al Ahly are expected to issue tickets for the game tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Simba coach Patrick Aussems has spoken about Al Ahly ahead of the anxiously awaited match.

The Red Devils – as the Egyptian giants are popularly known, dropped two points in their second game of the group stages against Algerian side JS Saoura as it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking about the game on Sada El-Balad, Aussems heaped praise on Al Ahly, saying: “We know that we are facing one of the best teams in Africa.”

He added: “It is going to be a tough game. We have to work hard.

“I don’t really focus on certain players at Al Ahly, but of course it’s better to know how they play and all their strengths and weaknesses.

“It will be great if we can get points from them and not return home from Alexandria empty-handed.”

Aussems has also spoken about the different approaches managers take when facing Al Ahly, saying: “Managers know how to stop Al Ahly and cause them problems but it’s about the execution of the plan.