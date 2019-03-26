Magufuli donates Sh1bn as Under-17 Afcon finals loom

President Magufuli believes Serengeti will perform impressively in the Afcon finals and qualify for the Fifa U-17 World Championship

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has donated Sh1 billion to the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals organising committee to facilitate preparations of the tournament scheduled for April 14 to 28 in Dar es Salaam.

The national Under-17 soccer team, Serengeti Boys, is among youth outfits expected to compete in the eagerly awaited tournament.

Speaking during a luncheon he hosted in honour of the national soccer team (Taifa Stars) players and professional boxer Hassan Mwakinyo yesterday, President Magufuli expressed optimism yesterday that Serengeti Boys will qualify for the Fifa U-17 World Championship to be held in Brazil, later this year.

The Fifa U-17 tournament was to take place in Peru, but it was shifted to Brazil after Peru football authorities announced last month that they would no longer host the championship because of organisational challenges.

“I would like to see Serengeti Boys perform well in the Afcon youth tournament and qualify for Fifa Championship,” the President said.

“I have been told that two teams will qualify for the Fifa Under-17 Championship. I, therefore, want the players to focus on that,” said President Magufuli.

Serengeti Boys will launch their U-17 Afcon finals campaign against Nigeria on April 14, before facing Angola on April 17.

They will then take on Uganda in what will be their final group stage match. Group B comprises Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal.

The youngsters are reportedly responding well to the coach’s instructions.

Coach Oscar Mirambo said yesterday that his players were in high spirits, looking forward to performing well in the tournament.