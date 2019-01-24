Dar giants Simba and Yanga to clash Feb 16

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The country’s football heavyweights, Simba and Young Africans, will face off on February 16 at the National Stadium in a return leg of the Mainland Premier League.

The match dubbed battle of the titans, will start at 4pm, according to the revised fixtures released by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) yesterday.

In the first round clash, which took place on September 30, last year, the two teams battled to a barren draw.

The revised fixtures include the first round matches which were put on hold to give room for the Mapinduzi Cup, which came to a close on January 13 in Zanzibar.

Nine first round matches involving Simba were also rescheduled because the Msimbazi Reds are competing in the Africa Champions League.

On February 12, four days before the Dar derby, Simba will face Al Ahly of Egypt in a Group D of the African continent’s premier club tournament in Alexandria.

Yanga, on the other hand, will take on JKT Tanzania in a league match on February 10 at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

The fixtures also show that Simba will later play Azam FC on February 22.

Azam will swing back into action on February 29 for a tricky fixture against Young Africans at the National Stadium.

The fixtures further show that Simba and Mbao FC will clash at the National Stadium on March 31.

The Msimbazi Street giants will face Biashara Mara on April 9 at the National Stadium before heading to Tanga to take on Coastal Union at the Mkwakwani Stadium.

Defending champions Simba will also face Kagera Sugar on April 19 at the Kaitaba Stadium before taking on Tanzania Prisons on April 30 at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.