Date is set for Taliss-IST swimming tournament

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. For swimming enthusiasts, International School of Tanganyika (IST) Upanga wing will be the place to be as the Taliss-IST Invitational gala gets underway.

The two-day championships will take place from February 9 to 10, Taliss-IST manager, Hadija Shebe announced yesterday.

The event is second according to the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) calendar. Hadija said the event will bring together more than 200 swimmers from various clubs in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. She explained that swimmers will compete in various events categorised according age.

Male and female swimmers will compete in U-eight years old, 9 and 10, 11 and 12, 13 and 14 and 15 and above 15 years old.

She said that the swimmers will battle it out for medals in five styles, namely backstroke, butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley. The swimmers will also compete in relay. The event will see the country’s top ranked swimmers who will meet swimmers from other clubs in the country. Hadija said they are now in intensive preparations ahead of the event that has been staged aiming to promote the game in the country.

“The event has been organised in order to make all swimmers busy and maintain their standard in the game,” said Hadija.

Awards will be given to the first three positions in each event. The first, second and third will be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze respectively. Hadija said the age group victor or victrix ludorum will also be awarded trophies.

“All events will be swum on heat declared finals. Medals award for the open events will also be awarded based on final place rather than age group. Open events will contribute to the overall points of a swimmer,” said Hadija.