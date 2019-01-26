Girls battle for points in Dar league

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Twende hockey team had little mercy on Nia Njema as they trashed them 8-0 in a one-sided match of the Dar es Salaam Regional Women’s Hockey League at the JMK Youth Park yesterday.

Twende coach Juma Ally heaped praise on his players, saying they played in accordance with his instructions.

“Our target is to win the league. My girls have shown that they have what it takes to emerge new Dar es Salaam Regional Women’s Hockey League champions,” said Juma.

For her part, Twende team captain Ashura Ally said; “We are very happy that we have won the match.