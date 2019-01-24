Mbao stun champs Gor to sail through

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Gor Mahia’s hopes to retain the SportPesa Super Cup title went up into thin air as minnows Mbao FC stunned them 4-3 on penalties at the National Stadium yesterday.

The match had ended 1-1 in regular time prompting the penalties to decide the winner, whereby Gor Mahia missed the target twice.

Gor Mahia came into the match as favourites, thanks to their good run at home and in the Africa Confederation Cup.

It was quite obvious that Gor Mahia meant business and in the 4th minute, striker Erisa Ssekisambu was fed in the danger zone, but shot wide under pressure from the defender.

A minute later, Lawrence Juma managed to beat the defenders, and with only the goalkeeper to beat he failed to hit the target.