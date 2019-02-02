New foreign coach for Serengeti Boys

Serengeti Boys currently under head coach Oscar Mirambo who made the country proud after winning various international honours

By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Plans are at an advanced stage to bring in a foreign coach for the national U-17 soccer team, Serengeti Boys, ahead of the African Youths Championship finals to be held in Dar es Salaam in April, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has said.

Currently, the Serengeti Boys are under head coach Oscar Mirambo who has had a successful stint with the team in various tournaments.

There is a plan to strengthen the team’s technical bench by recruiting English trainer Andy MacMillan.

TFF secretary general Wilfred Kidao said on Saturday, February 2, that the body is in the final stages of discussions with the new coach, who would be assisted by Mirambo.

Serengeti Boys won two African regional championships last year – the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Youths championships and the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Regional Five Games.