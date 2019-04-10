Simba defender to miss Mazembe tie
Dar es Salaam. Mainland soccer giants Simba will be without defender Pascal Wawa when they face TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, DR Congo on Saturday.
Simba leave for Kinshasa on Friday for the quarter-final, return leg clash of the Caf Champions League to be held at Stade TP Mazembe, Lubumbashi.
Wawa is still nursing a thigh injury he sustained during the first leg tie at the National Stadium last week.
Simba, who battled to a barren draw with Mazembe in the first leg tie, need a win of at least one clear goal to proceed to the semi-finals.