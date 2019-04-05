Simba ready for Mazembe test

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club have exuded confidence that they will beat Congolese giants, TP Mazembe, at the National Stadium tomorrow.

The two sides are meeting in the first leg of the African Champions League quarterfinals.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Simba team manager Patrick Rweyemamu told The Citizen yesterday that all players were in high spirits and ready to beat the former African champions.

Rweyemamu said the team did not train for one day following postponement of their Mainland Premier League match against JKT Tanzania, but it would not be an excuse.

“We understand that we will be playing against a big team, but we will be on our home turf and I am confident that we will make our fans happy come Saturday,” said Rweyemamu.

According to him, there was no injury reports, so all players will be available for selection.

He stressed: “It is going to be an enthralling match because the players are determined to make history by eliminating TP Mazembe.

TP Mazembe, however, head into the match with memories of victories against Simba.

The two sides clashed twice back in 2011 and TP Mazembe won 3-1 in Lubumbashi before recording a 3-2 win in Dar es Salaam.

For his part, Simba SC first choice goalkeeper, Aishi Manula, admitted that the match will be tough considering the pedigree of TP Mazembe on the continent.

However, the shot-stopper is confident that they will have the last laugh.

“This is one of the sternest tests of our ambitious African Champions League campaign. TP Mazembe is a giant team in African football, but we are ready to fight to the very end,” Manula said.

“Our dream is to sail through to the final, so we have no option but to beat the best teams in Africa.”

He said the value of each player will increase should they manage to kick TP Mazembe out of the competition.

“We believe that we can win both legs because the team has many talented players.

“I want to call on our fans to come and support us just like how they did during our match against Al Ahly, AS Vita and other teams we played at the National Stadium,” he said.