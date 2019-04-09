Simba to miss defender Wawa in Lumbambashi

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club will be without central defender, Serge Pascal Wawa in the return leg of the African Champions League quarterfinal match against TP Mazembe scheduled to take place on Saturday at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

Wawa pulled a thigh muscle five minutes into the first leg of the quarter final tie played in Dar es Salaam on Saturday April 6 forcing the technical team to reach out for Ugandan defender, Juuko Murshid.

According to the team’s physician Dr Yassin Gembe, Wawa is supposed to undergo active rest for two weeks before undergoing another medical examination.

Gembe showed optimism that Wawa will recover despite the fact that he will miss the Saturday encounter.

“He has started treatment and I am sure he will recover soon and return to first team action,” said Gembe.

Simba’s head coach, Patrick Aussems acknowledges that missing the defender is a blow but he is sure those picked to fill the void will do their best.

“I have alternative players who cover the gap. I have a number of players available who can play at that position,” said Aussems.