Southampton coaches to train 40 Tanzanian Coaches

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Football instructors from English Premier League side Southampton are set to hold training clinics with Tanzania football coaches courtesy of SportPesa Tanzania.

According to SportPesa’s director of administration and compliance of SportPesa Tanzania, Tarimba Abbas the instructors will be in the country through SportPesa’s special program dubbed ‘Coaches To Count On’.

Tarimba said the training program will be conducted on May 1 and 2 at the National Stadium and will involve coaches with Class A, B and C licenses.

“SportPesa aims at developing the game in the country and you cannot achieve that if you do not have competent tacticians. We are committed in the football development and believe the training will help the coaches to hone their skills,” said Tarimba.

He said the names of the coaches to attend the clinic would be drawn by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) in collaboration with Tanzania Football Coaches Association (Tafca).

“This is not the first time for SportPesa to train coaches in the country. Everton coaches trained youth football players during their visit in 2017 and recently South African ex-international Steven Pienaar conducted special clinic with youth players during his visit to Tanzania,” he said.