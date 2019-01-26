Taliss-IST wins fourth swimming title in a row

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Taliss-IST Swimming Club has been crowned with the Morogoro Invitational Swimming title, being the fifth title for them since the start of last year’s swimming calendar.

In the event that featured other five clubs, Taliss-IST topped in women’s and men’s categories after collecting 1,407 and 1,774 points respectively to make a total of 3,181 points that enabled them to take the overall title.

Bluefins finished second with 1,854 points. The club scored 1,177 points in women’s category and 958 points in men’s category. Mis Piranhas Club finished third with 1,623 points while Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) came fourth with 1,198 points.

The results show that Champion Rise finished in the fifth position with 391 points and Heaven of Peace Academy (Hopac) finished in the sixth position with 21 points.

Before winning the title, Taliss-IST won the National Open Championships, Masters swimming championships and Junior National swimming championships.

The club also won the Taliss Swimming invitational title. The events are in the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) calendar.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Club Manager HadijaShebe said they struggled to make the club win the four titles in the country and restore their status.

“What we do is to build the team’s spirit and instill a fighting spirit to our swimmers. You know, Tanzania has many strong swimming clubs that also compete for top honors.

She said it was not easy to win the Morogoro swimming championship due to the fact that each club also targeted the silverware.

“We faced a strong opposition from other clubs and this is due to our previous performances.

There is no single club that wants to finish second or at the bottom, each targets the best results, we did the same despite the uphill task we faced,” said Hadija.