Two Tanzanian runners fail to shine in Germany race

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian runners Marco Joseph and Sarah Ramadhan failed to shine in the Hanover Marathon in Germany over the weekend.

Ramadhan finished 11th in the women’s race, but failed to secure qualifying marks for the World Athletics Championship and 2020 Olympic Games.

In the race won by Kenyan Racheal Jemutai in 2:26.15, Ramadhan, one of the country’s top female runners, clocked 2:39:20.

The World Athletics Championship and Olympic Games will take place in Doha, Qatar and Tokyo, Japan respectively.

Qualifying marks for the World Athletics Championship and Tokyo Olympics are 2.37.00 and is 2.29.30 respectively.

In the men’s race, which featured elite marathoners from around the world, Joseph was far from impressive.

Two local runners have so far qualified for the two championships (Olympic Games and World Athletics Championship).

The athletes are Alphonce Simbu and Augustino Sulle.

Simbu and Sulle booked places in the major competitions after clocking 2.08.27 and 2.12.42 respectively in the Lake Biwa Marathon in Osaka, Japan, a few weeks ago.

Kenya’s Silas Mwetich and Racheal Jemutai claimed top honours in the Hanover Marathon.

Mwetich won the men’s race in 2:09.37 while Jemutai clocked 2:26.15 to win the women’s marathon.

Kenya’s Hosea Kipkemboi finished second in the men’s race in 2:10.40 while Ethiopian Debas Wale clocked 2:10.57 to finish third.