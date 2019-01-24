Yanga coach blames Super Cup exit on fatigue, poor finishing

By Oliver Albert @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans head coach, Mwinyi Zahera, has blamed fatigue for their early elimination in the SportPesa Super Cup.

He also rued the Jangwani Street team’s missed chances in Tuesday’s match against Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Yanga, one of the pre-tournament favourites, crashed out of the money-spinning championship after going down 3-2 to Sharks.

It was the second defeat for Zahera’s men in all competitions this season.

Last Saturday, they lost 1-0 to Stand United in a Mainland Premier League match in Shinyanga.

Zahera said his strikers, led by Heritier Makambo, failed to convert into goals many chances they created in the closely-contested clash.