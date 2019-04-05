Yanga lose ground on league title race after Ndanda draw

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) continued to drop points in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League after playing out a 1-1 draw against Ndanda FC at the Nangwanda Stadium yesterday.

Despite the draw, Yanga still top the table with 68 points after playing 28 matches as Ndanda moved to the 11th position with 37 points from 30 matches.

Yanga largely dominated the match while missing many clear-cut scoring chances. The Jangwani Street strikers, Heritier Makambo, Amissi Tambwe and Pius Buswita missed a host of chances in the first 15 minutes. Ndanda, who started the match on low pace managed to open the scoring in the 19th minute through Vitalis Mayanga after a defensive lapse by Kelvin Yondani to clear Aziz Sibo’s long pass.

Yanga could have equalized in the 29th minute, but Tambwe missed a penalty kick.

By the halftime, Ndanda were boasting a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Yanga launched waves of attacks, which finally led to an equaliser. Papy Tshishimbi scored in the 61st minute. Tshishimbi was set clear by Yondani. The team head coach, Mwinyi Zahera blamed his strikers for failing to utilize many chances that came their way.