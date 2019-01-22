Yanga plot Sharks FC downfall

Seven teams drawn from Tanzania and Kenya will be gunning to dethrone back-to-back champions Gor Mahia of Kenya in this year’s SportPesa Super Cup, which roars into life this afternoon in Dar

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After days of preparations, the stage is now set for this year’s SportPesa Super Cup, which kicks off today with two matches on the cards.

Seven participating clubs drawn from Tanzania and Kenya will be gunning to dethrone back-to-back champions Gor Mahia of Kenya.

Mainland giants Young Africans launch their campaign in the week-long tournament against Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya at the National Stadium.

The eagerly awaited clash, which starts at 4.30pm, will be preceded by an encounter between Singida United and Kenya’s Bandari. It kicks off at 2.30pm at the same venue.

SportPesa Tanzania director of Administration and Compliance, Abbas Tarimba, said yesterday that preparations and logistics for the championship were in place.

“This tournament is geared at exposing local talent to give our players a chance to be scouted as well as play with the best in the region to improve their careers and skills,” said Tarimba.

Yanga, smarting after a shock 1-0 defeat to Stand United in a Mainland Premier League match in Shinyanga last week, will be seeking a win to restore their dented pride.

Yanga head coach Mwinyi Zahera said yesterday that his players were in high spirits, raring to launch their campaign with a bang.

“We’re all set to make sure we win our first match against Kariobangi Sharks and then we will plan how to tackle our next opponents,” said Zahera.

“Kariobangi Sharks is a good team as those who have seen them in action can attest, but we are ready for the challenge,” he added.

For his part, Kariobangi Sharks assistant coach Collins Omondi expressed optimism that the match will produce positive result for his team.

We’ve trained hard for the tournament and our target is to win it,” said Omondi.

“We’ll take our opening match against Yanga seriously to qualify for the semi-final,” he added.