Tanzania: Govt distributes equipment to speed up land survey

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government said today, April 8 that it had bought modern equipment to speed up surveying exercise of land, a move that will help avoid costly and painful demolitions.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, deputy minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Angeline Mabula said the equipment were already distributed to eight zones.

"The government has purchased modern equipment, which are used by all councils to speed up surveying and provision of title deeds," said Ms Mabula.

She was responding to a question posed by a Special Seats legislator, Ms Rhoda Kunchela (Chadema), who sought to know when the government will end land conflicts to stem the tide of demolitions.

Ms Mabula added: "The ministry continues with implementation of surveying of each of the land plot and the first phase involves a pilot study through land tenure support programme in Kilombero, Ulanga and Malinyi in Morogoro Region."

She also disclosed that the government has already disbursed some Sh6.4 billion in 25 local government authorities for land surveying and planning.

"The government keeps on soliciting funds from various sources for land surveying," said Ms Mabula.