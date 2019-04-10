Tanzanite earnings up after wall construction, reveals DC

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mirerani. Simanjiro District Commissioner Zephania Chaula has revealed that earnings from tanzanite mined at Mirerani have gone up from Sh125 million to Sh300 million per month, this is thanks to the perimeter wall that President John Magufuli ordered to be constructed around the mines.

Mr Chaula made the revelation on Monday, April 8, 2019, when speaking about strategies of improving revenue collection in the area.

He said their revenue target of Sh125 million per month has been surpassed to Sh300 million per month.

He said the wall was now a-year-old since President Magufuli inaugurated its construction.

"We congratulate President Magufuli for his initiative. The wall has helped to increase revenue significantly,” said Mr Chaula.

The chairman of the Manyara Region Miners Association, Mr Justin Nyari, said miners were now enjoying a better trading environment.